Dov Lipman, who served as a member of Israel’s 19th Knesset, writes about

Obama’s revisionist ‘Promised Land’ — a

scathing review of the errors and outright misleading claims in Obama’s new

book.

After recounting — and debunking — numerous falsehoods, Lipman concludes:

I have no problem with criticism of Israel. We can debate the issues in

intellectually honest discussions, and in the end, we may have to agree to

disagree about Israel’s policies. But no one should accept a book that is

filled with historical inaccuracies that invariably lead innocent and

unknowing readers to reach false conclusions. Such a devastating book has

real-life ramifications and consequences. It is terribly

disappointing. I surely would have expected truth, accuracy and fairness

from Barack Obama, America’s 44th president.

But the falsehoods and inaccuracies in this memoir only feed the theory

that Obama was, in fact, anti-Israel.

Now, through A Promised Land, he seeks to convince others to join him.

[emphasis added] Rather than review the list of falsehoods and inaccuracies, I just want to

note why we should not be surprised by Obama’s attack on Israel in his book. On the one hand, we should recall Obama’s attempt to recast the narrative of

Israel’s history as just a response to the Holocaust.

Goldberg how

the Holocaust is the justification for the Jewish State of

Israel In May 2008, presidential candidate Barack Obama told The Atlantic’s JeffreyGoldberg how I know that that there are those who would argue that in some ways America

has become a safe refuge for the Jewish people,

but if you’ve gone through the Holocaust, then that does not offer the

same sense of confidence and security as the idea that the Jewish people

can take care of themselves no matter what happens. That makes it a

fundamentally just idea. Never mind the 3,000-year-old Jewish ties to the land.

Obama’s speech during his trip to Cairo in June, 2009 Do you remember America’s strong bonds with Israel are well known. This bond is unbreakable.

It is based upon cultural and historical ties, and

the recognition that the aspiration for a Jewish homeland is rooted in a

tragic history that cannot be denied.

[emphasis added] Sure, the Holocaust cannot be denied (if only!), but the Jewish historical,

cultural and indigenous ties — well, that is another matter. This pales in comparison to Obama’ rewriting of Israel’s history in his new

book. But I want to concentrate on something else — on why we should have known

about Obama’s disregard for Israel before he became president.

commitment to Israel,

Obama was asked about his association with Rashid Khalidi In June 2008, while at a Florida synagogue to reassure Jewish voters of hiscommitment to Israel, Obama responded: You mentioned Rashid Khalidi, who is a professor at Columbia. I do know

him because he talked at the University of Chicago and he is Palestinian,

and I do know him and I have had conversations with him. He is not one of my advisers, he is not one of my foreign policy

people, his kids went to the lab school where my kids go as well. He is a respected scholar although he vehemently disagrees a lot of

Israel policy.” Obama, with his wife and Khalidi Advertisement

Two evasions are worth noting.

First of all, Obama claims he knows Khalidi from the University of Chicago and

through the school where their children go.

The truth, however, is that Obama and Khalidi were very good friends —

not casual acquaintances.

An article in The LA Times, 2 months before Obama’s appearance at that

synagogue, reports about a party Obama attended in honor of Rashid Khalidi

upon his moving to New York to teach at Columbia University:

A special tribute came from

Khalidi’s friend and frequent dinner companion, the young state Sen. Barack

Obama.

Speaking to the crowd, Obama reminisced about meals prepared by Khalidi’s

wife, Mona, and conversations that had challenged his thinking. His

many talks with the Khalidis, Obama said, had been “consistent reminders to me

of my own blind spots and my own biases. . . . It’s for that reason that I’m

hoping that, for many years to come, we continue that conversation — a

conversation that is necessary not just around Mona and Rashid’s dinner

table,” but around “this entire world.” …And yet

the warm embrace Obama gave to Khalidi, and words like those at the

professor’s going-away party, have left some Palestinian American leaders

believing that Obama is more receptive to their viewpoint than he is willing

to say. Their belief is not drawn from Obama’s speeches or campaign

literature, but from comments that some say Obama made in private and from his

association with the Palestinian American community in his hometown of

Chicago, including his presence at events where anger at Israeli and U.S.

Middle East policy was freely expressed. [emphasis added]

Obama could have answered honestly that Khalidi was a friend with whom he had

little contact after his move to New York and that Khalidi was an Arab friend

just as he had Jewish friends.

Instead, Obama was dishonest and misleading.



might explain why This article by Mona Charen which appeared in The National Review in June 2008

For a true friend, Obama also chose peculiar associates. He was quite

friendly with Rashid Khalidi, a former director of the official press agency

for the Palestine Liberation Organization (and now a professor at Columbia).

Khalidi, who has called Israel an “apartheid” state and who defends the

right of Palestinians to use violence against Israel, founded a group

called the Arab American Action Network. When Obama served as a director

of the Woods Fund in 2001 and 2002, the foundation donated $75,000 to the

AAAN, for projects like an “oral history” project on the “Nakbah,” which

translates as “catastrophe,” and is the name Palestinians use for the

birth of Israel.

Khalidi held a fundraiser for Obama when the latter ran for Congress in 2000

[emphasis added] We should note in passing who else Obama worked with at the Woods Fund. Aaron

Klein wrote in February 2008:

Obama Worked With Terrorist

Obama served on the Wood’s Fund board alongside

William C. Ayers, a member of the Weathermen terrorist group which

sought to overthrow of [sic] the U.S. government and took responsibility for

bombing the U.S. Capitol in 1971. Ayers, who still serves on the Woods Fund board, contributed $200 to

Obama’s senatorial campaign fund and has served on panels with Obama at

numerous public speaking engagements.

Ayers admitted to involvement in the bombings of U.S. governmental

buildings in the 1970s.

He is a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. [emphasis added] Speaking of associating with terrorists, note that Mona Charen refers to

Khalidi as “a former director of the official press agency for the Palestine

Liberation Organization.”

Khalidi has denied this.



Obama’s friend Khalidi did in fact work for the terrorist PLO as its

official spokesman But Martin Kramer gives multiple proofs that

“If the Israelis had any brains they could neutralize Palestinian irredentism

just by giving back the West Bank,” asserted Rashid Khalidi, an

American-educated Palestinian who teaches political science at the American

University of Beirut and also works for the P.L.O. “It would split us.”

The Post’s defense of Rashid Khalidi [“An ‘Idiot Wind,’ ” editorial, Oct. 31]

was generally commendable, but in fairness to Sen. John McCain, it should be

noted that Mr. Khalidi was indeed “a PLO spokesman.” In the early

years of the Lebanese civil war,

Mr. Khalidi was the Beirut-based spokesman for the Palestine Liberation

Organization, and his office was a stop on the daily rounds of journalists

covering that conflict.

As we used to say in the pre-electronic newspaper business: Check the

clips. THOMAS W. LIPPMAN The Middle East Institute Washington

All of this was ignored back then.

The LA Times, which had video of what was actually said at that party for

Khalidi, never released the tape. They claimed it would reveal the identity of

the person who gave them the tape.

But neither would they release a transcript.

Did Khalidi really provide Obama “consistent reminders to me of my own blind

spots and my own biases,” as he claimed — or merely reinforce them?

“They [Jewish supporters] attributed these whisper campaigns not to any

particular position I’d taken (my backing of a two-state solution and

opposition to Israeli settlements were identical to the positions of the other

candidates) but rather to my expressions of concern for ordinary Palestinians;

my friendships with certain critics of Israeli policy, including an

activist and Middle East scholar named Rashid Khalidi;

and the fact that, as Ben [Rhodes] bluntly put it, ‘You’re a Black man with a

Muslim name who lived in the same neighborhood as Louis Farrakhan and went to

Jeremiah Wright’s church.’”

With the publication of this book, we see that Obama’s anti-Israel work did

not end with pushing for UN Resolution 2334.

Now, Obama will spread his hate and ignorance directly to his readers.