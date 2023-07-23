Photo Credit: Hosein Velayati

It was recently reported that during several recent clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Armenia utilized Iranian-made Shaheeds against the Azerbaijani position. Thus, Iran is not only supplying Vladimir Putin with weapons to use against Ukraine, the mullahs are now doing likewise with Armenia, whom they hope will harm Azerbaijan, one of Israel’s greatest allies in the Muslim world. In fact, Armenia is one of an estimated 22 countries that have purchased Iranian-made drones.

The fact is that supporters of Ukraine should help Azerbaijan to be spared from becoming the next Ukraine, as it is facing the brutality of horrific Iranian weapons launched by the mullah’s proxy Armenia.

For Israelis, this has great relevance. According to the Israeli research institute Alma, Hezbollah may also utilize Iranian drones in a future military conflict with Israel. Tal Beeri, Alma’s Research head, recently stated: “The public is not aware enough of the dangers posed by drones. It is a new type of global threat and I hope that Israel is aware of the information about the Iranian companies.”

The Iranian regime is enabling Armenia to attack Azerbaijan because they are ideologically opposed to Israel’s very existence and also have an axe to grind against Azerbaijan, who, despite being Shia, formed a strategic alliance with Jerusalem. The Iranians will now do everything in their power to harm Israel’s allies.

The only existential threat to Israel is Iran. Even Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine do not pose the same existential threat that Iran does.

Recently, Iran attempted to attack the Israeli Embassy in Baku to intimidate Azerbaijanis over their close ties with Israel. They want their Shia Muslim neighbor to adopt their radical view of the world rather than continue to be a secular, tolerant, multicultural country, with a thriving Jewish community. They wish to end their close alliance with Israel, no matter the cost.

The attack on the Israeli Embassy in Baku came after Iran had attempted at least 15 terror attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets in the UK alone, as well as in Greece and Cyprus. Iran’s regime, whose agenda is to become a Shia empire, uses all its own and its allies’ wealth to increase its power. This is why they help Putin in Ukraine and now help Armenia against Azerbaijan. And this is why they support Shia radical groups in Azerbaijan to topple the regime in Baku.

While visiting the United States, President Isaac Herzog called Iran, “the greatest challenge Israel and the United States face at this time,” stressing, “Let there be no doubt. Iran does not strive to attain nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Iran is building nuclear capabilities to pose a threat to the stability of the Middle East and beyond.”

According to Herzog, “Every country or region controlled or infiltrated by Iran has experienced utter havoc. We have seen this in Yemen, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. We have seen this inside Iran, too, where the regime has lost the trust and support of its people and is suppressing them brutally. Iran’s mullahs have spread hatred, terror, and suffering through the Middle East and beyond, adding fuel to the disastrous fire and suffering in the Ukraine.”

Iran is the only country on the planet that constructed a clock that counts down the time left until the destruction of Israel. It practices the rape of virgins before they are executed so they won’t inherit paradise, stones women for adultery, and hangs homosexuals from cranes.

The entire free world should unite against the Iranian regime, so that Azerbaijan, Israel, Iran, the nations under Iranian influence in the Middle East, and the entire free world can be liberated from the yoke of Tehran’s tyranny.