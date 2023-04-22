Photo Credit:

If we do not want to repeat the destruction of the Second Temple and the death of Rabbi Akiva’s students, we must continue to meet with those who oppose judicial reform. These meetings are very important, because it becomes clear from the meetings that their problem is not with judicial reform. That is why the demonstrations against the reforms continue to be held even after the reform was frozen. Demonstrations against the right-wing government began even before the judicial reform and were intended to cause Prime Minister Netanyahu to resign even though he was legally elected.

The protesters against judicial reform know that in a democracy the majority rules, and yet they are protesting against the majority. Their fear of right-wing and religious rule is so great that they are prepared to eradicate democracy. They invented “liberal democracy”, where citizens vote, but the enlightened minority decides for the masses what is liberal and legal and what is not.

The majority that will not disappear

And if you ask: why are they so afraid? The answer is that they really think the religious and the right-wing will force all women to wear red clothes and become handmaids! It sounds completely absurd to all of you, but they are really afraid that the right will install a dictatorship and cancel elections. They are sure that we all blindly obey Benjamin Netanyahu and do everything he says without thinking independently.

Their fear is so great that some of them take sedatives from so much anxiety. There are those who are seriously thinking about leaving the country. Others allow themselves to break the law and block major roads. There are those who talk about insubordination even though they know that these talks threaten the strength and cohesion of the IDF and endanger the State of Israel.

Crimes for heaven’s sake

Out of fear, the prosecutor’s office filed a series of indictments against the prime minister. The lawsuit, which is currently being heard in the Jerusalem District Court, is turning out to be completely unfounded. The chief investigator, sub-superintendent Yoav Talem, answered during his testimony in court 973 times: “I don’t remember”, “I don’t know”, “It’s not my responsibility”!

You can say that he and his friends are criminals, and you can say that they are scared to death. That is why they are ready to stitch together unfounded indictments against the Prime Minister in order to save the country, according to them. They are sure that they are doing a good deed when they lie in court and destroy the country.

How do you dismantle the landmine?

You can go against them with all your might. But when we recognize that those standing in front of us really think that we are in favor of a dictatorship in which the women become slaves, we understand that they will respond with more force, and we will reach annihilation.

Since surrendering to intimidation is not the way, we must combine two forces: on the one hand, we must go out to demonstrate until the reform is implemented and the justice system is fixed, and on the other hand, we must meet with our neighbors and our acquaintances from the social networks. Talk to them, listen to them. It’s not about being right, that doesn’t work. You have to listen to their real pain, even though it is based on false information – for them it is real. Listen with an open and loving heart.

In these meetings they will learn for themselves that we are not educating our girls to be inferior, that we do not want a dictatorship, that we are not submissive slaves to a tyrant who wants to escape his judgment. They will see that all the imaginary images they have of us are not true.

Humanity will defeat the propaganda machine

Remember, these are people who love the country and have contributed a lot to it. Some of them are productive people who are confident that they are doing the most Zionist act there is. This is the reason why they lose days of work and go to demonstrate with Israeli flags in their hands.

We have many reasons to think that they are privileged and taking advantage of their power, but thinking that way won’t really help us. We need to dismantle the landmines in their imaginations that are built on false fears. We need to dismantle the senseless hatred that destroyed Jerusalem. These landmines in their imaginations can be dismantled in meetings with true love.

It is true that in front of us stands a sophisticated marketing machine that has not existed since the establishment of the state. Unprecedented huge budgets were invested in this marketing campaign. Despite all this, the power of truth is stronger than any lie and any propaganda machine. And if we all rally, we will defeat this propaganda machine.

For our brothers

There are those who say that in the end we will win anyway: our majority will grow, and in the end we will defeat them at the ballot box. But it is forbidden to act in this way. The protesters are our brothers, and we don’t want to beat them and then they leave the country, we don’t want their protests to go to extremes. We don’t want the army to weaken, we don’t want brothers to hate each other. We must put the anger aside, get out of our rightful place, listen to our brothers with bright faces and true love and dismantle the landmine that threatens Israeli society.

It is within our power. It is within our ability. Let’s pray, all of us, that the Shechinah inspires our actions and makes peace from Above. He will make peace for us and for all Israel, let us say Amen.



This op-ed was translated by JewishPress.com.

Any mistakes in the translation are our own.