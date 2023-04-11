Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Israel was granted insight into HaShem’s Divine plan for revealing Himself in Creation and bringing the world to its predestined state of perfection.

The seventh day of Pesaḥ – referred to by Rav Sa’adya Gaon as Ḥag HaShmada – the “Festival of Destruction” – celebrates the smashing of Egypt’s military forces at the Sea of Reeds. But it also commemorates something more significant to our people’s story – the climax of Israel’s miraculous national birth and the attainment of collective nevua.

On the 21st of Nisan, culminating the seven day process of Israel’s creation, “even the handmaid saw on the seashore what Yeḥezkel ben-Buzi and other prophets did not see” (Mekhilta, Shira Parsha 3). Over and above their experience of the Creator’s might at the parting of the sea and the destruction of Egypt, the children of Israel momentarily rose to the level where we all grasped Ma’ase HaMerkava, the content of Yeḥezkel’s vision.

Ma’ase HaMerkava – the “Work of the Chariot” (analogous to a king who travels his kingdom by chariot) – is the term used by Israel’s ancient sages for the deep theory of how the Kadosh Barukh Hu governs the world (as distinguished from the theory of Creation called Ma’ase B’reishit – the “Work of Creation”).

On the shores of the Sea of Reeds, the Hebrews were granted insight into HaShem’s Divine plan for revealing Himself in Creation and bringing the world to its predestined state of perfection by means of Israel’s participation in the historic adventure.

This experience of temporarily seeing behind many of the world’s veils and perceiving reality in a more raw and naked state resounds in Israel’s national consciousness for all time.

Like a lightning flash in the dark that offers a glimpse of one’s surroundings, the week of transcendence Israel first reached on the first night of Pesaḥ that culminated on the seventh night of the Exodus (Shvi’i shel Pesaḥ), branded the hearts and minds of the newly freed Hebrew slaves with the absolute conviction and unshakable resolve displayed by the Jewish people throughout all generations.

The revelation of the Shkhina on that seventh night, the Shabbat of Israel’s national formation, was unparalleled in its disclosure of Hebrew liberation. The external klippot (shells/husks) that enshrouded Israel’s collective soul – Knesset Yisrael – was dispelled in the face of that incredible prophetic revelation.

The seemingly invincible Egyptian Empire collapsed. Following its economic devastation and the loss of its enormous slave population, Egypt’s fearsome military was smashed on the seventh day of the Exodus. Israel became free to act upon the innermost yearnings of our essential collective self.

This liberation remains Israel’s forever. The night of the Exodus will never be repeated. But its memory, impressed upon our national consciousness, can never be erased. Israel was born into freedom and remains free for all time. Even when subjugated by foreign nations or by our own failings, we continue to possess the inner strength to shatter our bonds. We continue to produce revolutionaries who demonstrate a deep inner freedom in their refusal to bow to our internal and external enemies.

The revelation of the Shkhina did not eliminate the potential for transgression. Moral weakness and base impulses remained. But that original seven day formative experience of liberation endowed Israel with eternal resilience. Although future generations might stumble and fall, we will always rediscover our true national self and prevail.

Published in Vision Magazine.