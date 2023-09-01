Photo Credit: Moshe Milner/GPO/Flash90

Imagine the excitement of an Israelite bringing Bikurim to the Mishkan for the first time in history (14 years after Joshua’s conquest). His heart would be full of gratitude. He would recall the years that he grew up in the desert, as well as the long arduous bondage that his parents were always talking about. The verses found in the beginning of Ki Tavo were written for this very occasion:

הגדתי היום כי באתי אל הארץ “I declare today that I have arrived in the promised land…”

He would then review our collective history beginning with our forefathers with “Arami Oved Avi” and describe the slavery and salvation.

Fast forward a few centuries. Imagine now a seventy-year-old man who is bringing Bikurim for 57th time. His grandparents’ grandparents already brought Bikurim. How is this declaration הגדתי היום כי באתי… relevant? Even true?

My Rosh Yeshiva zt”l was fond of quoting his Rosh Yeshiva from his period in Slbodka yeshiva, Rav Isaac Sher, who would use this scenario to emphasize the extent that we must feel and express Hakarat Hatov. It must be continuing, complete and comprehensive.

Hakarat Hatov is fundamental in Judaism. Elul is a great time to focus and enrich our attitude and articulation.

Shabbat Shalom