“This shall be the law of the Metzora …. (Vayikra 14:2)

The Talmud (Erchin 16a) cites a number of reasons that might cause a person to be afflicted with tzora’as (leprosy), the main one being lashon hara. Our sages derive this from the above pasuk, expounding, “This shall be the law of the one who is motzi shem ra (one who defames another).”

A person often speaks lashon hara in order to gain favor in the eyes of others. He reproaches another as if he knows better. Even if the lashon hara is true, it is nevertheless forbidden.

The Talmud in Pesachim (113b) tells of Tuviah who sinned unbeknownst to anyone. Zigud alone came to testify about his deeds before R’ Puppa, one of the judges on the Bais Din. However, there was no other witness. R’ Puppa then ruled that malkus (lashes) should be given to Zigud, who cried out: Tuviah sinned and Zigud gets punished? How could that be?

R’ Puppa explained: You deserve the punishment because the Torah tells us (Devarim 19:15), “One witness shall not rise up against a man.” No deed is confirmed without two witnesses. In essence, you defamed another individual and therefore you deserve punishment.

We learn from this that even though Zigud was saying the truth, nevertheless, in this case, he was motzi shem ra and it is forbidden to believe his words.

A person who tells disparaging stories of others that are untrue in order to find favor by others is punished from Heaven. He is afflicted with leprosy, he becomes impure, he has to be isolated and distanced from the rest of the Jewish people. In this way the person learns not to speak lashon hara anymore.

The Alshich asks why the punishment of leprosy is no longer prevalent in our generation, despite the fact that gossip, evil and defamatory speech are rampant within society. He answers that the epidemic of lashon hara is so widespread in the world that Hashem saw it would be impossible for us to exist if everyone who deserved tzora’as would be punished.

The Doresh Tzion concludes from this that we can surmise that few people transgressed the laws of lashon hara and were afflicted with tzora’as.

The Mishna in Sotah (47a) tells us that the mitzvah of eglah arufah (a ceremony performed when a murdered stranger is found out in the field and the killer is unknown) was annulled when the incidents of murders increased. So too when lashon hara became more widespread, the affliction of tzora’as ceased.

The Dubno Maggid, R’ Yaakov Kranz, was a great tzaddik, who lived during the times of the Vilna Gaon. He would travel from town to town, from city to city, giving encouragement and mussar to the masses, bringing many closer to Hashem.

One Shabbos, the Dubno Maggid – as was his practice – had spoken a number of times to the delight of the congregants. At twilight he gave one more sermon, as he usually did, in Medrash and Aggadta, which would continue until nightfall.

A shameless member of the Haskalah movement who was derisive of all Torah sages was certainly not interested in listening to the Dubno Maggid. He waited outside, impatiently awaiting the appearance of three stars in the sky. As soon as they appeared, he ran into the shul, while the Maggid was still speaking, and loudly proclaimed, “Barchu, Barchu,” indicating that it was time to begin the Maariv prayers.

When the Maggid heard his chutzpah, he reproached the maskil and warned him in no uncertain terms of the consequences of his actions. The reproach was frightening, and the maskil refrained from any further outbursts.

A flip side to lashon hara is lashon tov. As great as the punishment is for slander and gossip, the reward for lashon tov – saying something good, encouraging a person, and making him feel good about himself – is tremendous. In fact, when one supports and helps others, he is fulfilling the mitzvah of v’halachta b’drachav, going in the ways of Hashem.

Two weeks ago, a member of the community made an appointment with me to discuss her child’s schooling. Things were not working out in the school she was currently attending, and the mother was experiencing difficulty in finding another that would accept her child. We discussed different options.

As she got ready to leave, the mother commented, “I hope Hashem will forgive me for being a terrible parent.”

“Why would you think that you are a terrible parent?” I asked.

“Look at the trouble I am having just getting my child into school,” she said, “and now Pesach is coming up and I don’t think I will be able to make a proper Seder. The exorbitant prices make me wonder what we will have to eat.”

“On the contrary,” I assured her. “You are a great parent. Despite your challenges and difficulties, you persevere and continue to seek the best for your children. Not only that, but you are concerned about your relationship with Hashem; you have great yiras Shamayim.” I continued to encourage her, to bolster her spirits and her self-esteem. Most importantly, before she left, I promised to get her the help she needed. I asked her to tell me what the children needed personally and pledged that she and her children would celebrate a beautiful and memorable yom tov. I felt sad as she walked out of my office, but hopeful that she left with a lighter heart, and more optimistic.

