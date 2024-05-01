Photo Credit: Elbit Systems
Elbit’s Redrone anti-UAS system.

Elbit Systems announced on Tuesday that it was awarded a contract for approximately $50 million for its new air defense system, Red Sky™, by an international customer. The contract will be executed over 2 years.

The Red Sky is a Tactical Very Short-range Air Defense System designed to protect against low-altitude aerial threats. 

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply two Red Sky batteries, offering a comprehensive solution that integrates both soft-kill and hard-kill defense capabilities. This solution includes Elbit Systems’ Redrone, an electronic warfare solution designed for detecting, identifying, locating, and neutralizing unmanned aerial systems. The Redrone system comprises the DAiR Radar, Signal Intelligence sensors, RF Jammer, and COAPS-L electro-optical payload. 

The Red Sky solution will also incorporate anti-aircraft missile launchers.  

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, said: “The Red Sky system represents a state-of-the-art solution that addresses the urgent need to defend borders and secure strategic assets against a wide array of aerial threats at an affordable cost. This new defense solution was created based on close collaboration between Elbit Systems’ divisions, utilizing existing Elbit Systems building blocks and integrating them into a comprehensive new solution with new anti-aircraft missiles and advanced soft-kill defense mechanisms.”

