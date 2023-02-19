A coach and an international lecturer, Shimona Tzukernik is the creator of The Method, a practical approach to personal transformation, rooted in Torah principles and ancient mystical teachings. The Method is offered live, via teleconference and on the web. However, her most intimate work is done one-on-one as a coach for private clients. Having coached hundreds of individuals, she now offers certification in The Method.

Shimona is also a certified Somatic Therapist who helps people recover from trauma.

Shimona is offering America’s Top Rebbetzins podcast listeners her program, 7 Foods for 7 Habits free! To receive the program materials, visit: https://shimona.org/product/7-foods-h….
Enter code: Vera at checkout for a free gift.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

