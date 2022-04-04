Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Thinking about your retirement can be overwhelming, and it is natural to be concerned about retirement. The good news is the more carefully you plan for retirement, the more likely you’ll be able to make it financially.

If you’re worried about retirement, download the free resource, “You’ll Have a Spectacular Retirement If You Know This One Thing.” This resource highlights the most important spending habits during retirement.

How can you create a sustainable financial plan? Creating a comprehensive financial plan requires careful thinking about what you want your retirement to look like. You need to know your goals before you can attach a dollar amount to them.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

