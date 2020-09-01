In this show we discuss a recently printed article about Jews in NY moving to greener pastures in Florida and whether Uman is the place to go from Rosh Hashana
Advertisement
In this show we discuss a recently printed article about Jews in NY moving to greener pastures in Florida and whether Uman is the place to go from Rosh Hashana
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/israel-unplugged/is-florida-the-future-jewish-homeland-israel-unplugged-audio/2020/09/01/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: