Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Ina Ora Nisa, a woman from Romania, who lived her adult life in Switzerland and married a Spanish man. Today Ina and her family live in Efrat. Ina speaks seven languages, and her three boys each speak four. Ina tells her story, how she decided to make aliyah, the long road from learning of her Jewish roots to getting her kids in a Jewish school in Switzerland, then Melbourne, then back to Switzerland and as fast as possible to Israel….they have been here a year. Kol haKavod. What a story!!!!