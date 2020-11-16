Photo Credit: Pixabay

Do you live with a sense of mission and purpose? Does your sense of mission and purpose include G-d?

Abraham, Issac and Jacob lived with a G-dly mission and did what they could to share G-d’s oneness and His purpose for mankind with the world. They hoped to pass this mission down to the next generation to increase the light that they ignited. Some chose to follow in the path of G-d and others rejected it.

In today’s times, this is still true. Some continue to live according to G-d’s Torah and build lives in alignment with G-dly purpose and others take G-d out of the equation of meaning in their lives. How can we today get clarity on what G-d’s mission is for mankind, and for me as an individual? How can I live my life with Godly purpose and instill this sense of mission in the next generation?

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com