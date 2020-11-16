Photo Credit: Pixabay

Red alert sirens went off early Sunday morning around 2am warning of missiles heading towards Israeli population centers, and as far as the center of the country, almost reaching Tel Aviv. Israel responds, but is it enough, and what it it like to be under missile fire? Tamar describes the shrapnel falling from the skies over your heads.

Also, why do American Jews in the USA vote differently than American Jews who live in Israel? Dr. Martin Sherman ( www.MartinSherman.org ) joins Tamar Yonah and asks him about an article he wrote, entitled: US, Israeli Jews Deeply Divided on Life and Death Issues

Afterwards, should Democrat and Republican Americans get a ‘divorce’? Tamar reads a humorous piece being passed around the social media.