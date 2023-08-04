Photo Credit: pixabay

The: most consequential and controversial law for our country was enacted this week. Did it usurp or enhance democracy? Public opinion is split.

This: Programme tries to explain the implications of the ‘reasonableness’ law, its pros and cons and effects.

Advertisement





Walter: Talks about the significance of Tisha b’ Av, the saddest day in the Jewish calendar on which we mourned the many disasters that befell the Jewish people in ancient history and modern times.

It is also: Important to remember and to teach future generations about the most recent atrocity, the Holocaust, perpetrated by the Nazis against our people , and to care for the now aged survivors who are still with us.

Unfortunately: While the physical wellbeing of our older generation generally, is taken care of, their skills are ignored, age is the determining factor if they seek remunerated occupation, although they still have so much to give.

And: More