<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VYnZRH6Q6QY?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

100 Days have passed since October 7th. Please take a moment and watch and listen to this music video.

Take a moment a to see the faces of innocent souls that were kidnapped and taken hostage by the Hamas and join the people around the world who are demonstrating and praying for them.

Advertisement





It’s hard to imagine that 100 days have passed. Please share this prayer with others today.

Song by: Abie Rotenberg

Produced by: David Lifshitz

Filmed by: Yehoshua Fleisher

Edited by: Noya Mashraky Buchine