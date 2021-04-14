Rejuvenation: Songs of Longing, Love and Loss

Photo Credit: Michal Hoter

On the eve of Israel’s Memorial Day, Michal Hoter speaks with Eve Harow on how her family has dealt with the murder of her brother Gavriel by terrorists in 2003. Music has given them an outlet for their grief and a way to connect with others, in sadness and joy. Her new song Bli Lehipared, written by Neta Ben Armon Shushan whose sister Tali was killed 20 years ago, has received much coverage in Israel.

This week Israel commemorates those who lost their lives defending the country or as victims of terror and the very next day we celebrate our independence and the miracle of rebirth.

Many tears of sorrow and pride will be shed this week. Together.

May we know no more war and may the families and friends be comforted among the mourners of Zion.