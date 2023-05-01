Photo Credit: courtesy, MEMRI

An Islamic scholar told Muslim worshipers at the revered Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem that in fact, Muslim are “not Canaanites” and have no historical right to the land referred to by the Romans, the British and today’s ‘woke sector’ as “Palestine” — the area referred to in the Bible and by most Israelis as Judea and Samaria. “The people of Palestine have no historical right to Palestine. They have no right that dates back 2,000, 3,000, or 4,000 years,” Islamic scholar Issam Amira told the worshipers.

In an address delivered at the mosque that was posted to the Aqsa Call YouTube Channel on April 14, 2023, and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Amira added that when the late Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat referred to those he led as a (Canaanite) “nation of giants” he was actually cursing and humiliating his own people.