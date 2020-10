Photo Credit: Tom Nisani

Tom Nisani, the CEO of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation, speaking from the Temple Mount in Arabic, called on the Emiratis to call on Israel to expel the violent and terrorist-acting Waqf from the holy Temple Mount. Nisani says the Waqf desecrates the holy site and hate the Emiratis just like they hate the Jews. He invited the Emiratis to join him going up to the Jewish people’s holiest site.