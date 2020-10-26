Photo Credit: Pixabay

The police arrested two Arabs with Israeli citizenship on Monday after they assaulted an IDF soldier and attempted to steal his weapon.

The two assailants, from Taibeh, sprayed pepper spray on an IDF soldier standing at an intersection near Shaar Ephraim and tried to steal his weapon. Citizens who were on-site assisted the soldier and called the police.

Advertisement



The Arabs were arrested and were taken for questioning

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, the police stated.

It is unclear if this was a terrorism-related incident.