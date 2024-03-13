Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
General view of the area around Lake Kinneret in northern Israel February 20, 2021.

The Israel Seismographic Service (ISS) confirmed Wednesday that a 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook up the area around Lake Kinneret (also known as the Sea of Galilee) at around 10:50 am local time.

The quake was felt by residents in communities around the lake and in the Hula Valley.

Advertisement


No damage or injuries were reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located at the northeastern corner of the lake, about 17.51 kilometers beneath the surface, according to the ISS, which is part of the Geophysical Institute of Israel (GII).

A similar earthquake in July 2018 was likewise centered near the community of Ramot, on the northeastern coast of Lake Kinneret.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAG Clashes with Ben Gvir over his Defense of Officer who Killed an Arab Minor in a Riot
Next articleTAU Study: Viruses Choose Whether to Become Nasty
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.