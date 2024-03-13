Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

The Israel Seismographic Service (ISS) confirmed Wednesday that a 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook up the area around Lake Kinneret (also known as the Sea of Galilee) at around 10:50 am local time.

The quake was felt by residents in communities around the lake and in the Hula Valley.

Advertisement





No damage or injuries were reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located at the northeastern corner of the lake, about 17.51 kilometers beneath the surface, according to the ISS, which is part of the Geophysical Institute of Israel (GII).

A similar earthquake in July 2018 was likewise centered near the community of Ramot, on the northeastern coast of Lake Kinneret.