Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Delta Airlines has joined numerous other American companies whose employees have been on the front lines of serving the public, and contracted the novel coronavirus during the course of their duties.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told a shareholder’s meeting earlier this month, “We have had approximately 500 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. The vast majority have recovered, thankfully. Unfortunately, we have lost 10 employees to the disease,” Newsweek reported.

“Since initial reporting in March, Delta has seen a significant reduction in positive employee COVID-19 tests and is currently tracking at a rate five times lower than the national average,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

The company announced earlier this month that in partnership with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics, the airline will begin testing all its employees for COVID-19.

Delta Airlines employs a total of 90,000 workers.