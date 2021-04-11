Photo Credit: Courtesy
Tel Aviv Marathon

Today (Sunday, April 11) is the 112th birthday of the city of Tel Aviv, which was founded in 1909.

The city today has a population of some 451,000 residents, and that figure does not even include foreign workers and asylum seekers.

Advertisement

3 Fast Facts about Tel Aviv:

  • The city is home to five of Israel’s biggest theaters.
  • Tel Aviv is also home to three of Israel’s biggest music institutions.
  • There are 22 libraries in the city, which together contain an estimated one million books.
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael May Be First to Reach ‘Herd Immunity’ from COVID-19
Next articleIran: Nuclear Terrorism Damaged Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...