Today (Sunday, April 11) is the 112th birthday of the city of Tel Aviv, which was founded in 1909.

The city today has a population of some 451,000 residents, and that figure does not even include foreign workers and asylum seekers.

3 Fast Facts about Tel Aviv:

The city is home to five of Israel’s biggest theaters.

Tel Aviv is also home to three of Israel’s biggest music institutions.

There are 22 libraries in the city, which together contain an estimated one million books.