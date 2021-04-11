Photo Credit: Courtesy
Today (Sunday, April 11) is the 112th birthday of the city of Tel Aviv, which was founded in 1909.
The city today has a population of some 451,000 residents, and that figure does not even include foreign workers and asylum seekers.
3 Fast Facts about Tel Aviv:
- The city is home to five of Israel’s biggest theaters.
- Tel Aviv is also home to three of Israel’s biggest music institutions.
- There are 22 libraries in the city, which together contain an estimated one million books.
