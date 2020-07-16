Photo Credit: Flash 90

IDF troops on Wednesday evening operating in the Samaria (Shomron) area captured an Arab terrorist cell armed with firebombs, apparently on its way to carry out in attack.

The four terrorists were caught with two firebombs and an improvised explosive device and are suspected to have been on their way to an attack.

The four suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet security service for further investigation.

The IDF stated that it “will continue to operate to maintain security in the area and to thwart terrorist attacks.”