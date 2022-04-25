Photo Credit: Evan-Amos / Wikimedia

Strauss announced Monday that routine tests conducted at the Elite chocolate factory revealed a number of samples with salmonella on the factory production line, and in chocolate used as a raw material to create products.

Salmonella bacteria can cause intestinal disease manifested by fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. For sensitive populations the bacterium can cause a serious illness.

In an abundance of caution, the company said it decided to recall all chocolate products marked on the “Best before” date in accordance with the following information:

Chocolate bars (The cow, Blondie, Splendid) – from October 1, 2022 to 24.04.23

Snacks (Time Out, Memoulada, Crunch), Until Midnight and Mini Lentils From 01.12.22 to 01.04.23

Snacks (Tami, Egozi, Kif Kef), Energy (chocolate-covered rice cakes and rice cakes with chocolate base, chocolate-covered cereal bars and those with a chocolate base) From 01.07.22 to 15.01.23

Reva L’Sheva: From 1.05.22 until 15.12.23

Pesek Zman brownies and roulades: From 10.07.22 until 31.08.22

Chocolate-flavored Wafers XL From 15.11.22 to 01.01.23

Sweet Wishes chocolate gift box: From the following dates only 21.2.23, 9.4.23

“The food service at the Ministry of Health was updated immediately and in coordination with them, and out of concern for the health of our customers, the company decided to recall all chocolate products,” Strauss said in its statement.

“The company asks the public not to consume these products.”

An information line — *6860 –has been opened by the company. Strauss can also be contacted for information through its website.