Photo Credit: US Congress / public domain

In one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries this time around, US Representative Rashida Tlaib defeated challenger and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in Tuesday’s rematch in the 13th district.

Tlaib won with 66 percent of the vote to the 33 percent who voted for Jones, according to unofficial results from about 87 percent of the returns from precincts, according to the Wayne County Clerk’s office.

Citing those numbers, Tlaib declared victory in a statement released by her campaign on Wednesday morning, saying, “Voters sent a clear message that they’re done waiting for transformative change, that they want an unapologetic fighter who will take on the status quo and win.

“We have a resounding mandate to put people before profits. Let it be known that in the 13th District, just like in communities across our country, we are done with establishment politics that put corporations first. If I was considered the most vulnerable member of the Squad, I think it’s safe to say the Squad is here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger.”

The so-called “Squad” is comprised of Tlaib, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and US Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. All are freshman Democratic members of Congress, all are radical liberals and two of the four are first-time Muslim female members of the House. All are supporters of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) economic war against the State of Israel.