Tuesday night saw the arrest of numerous pro-Hams protesters at Columbia University in Manhattan by hundreds of police officers in riot gear.

Columbia President Nemak Shafik on Tuesday requested the NYPD’s help in a letter that was released after police had entered the Hamas-occupied Hamilton Hall which, according to Shafik was “vandalized and blockaded,” and arrested the occupying protesters who took over the building early Tuesday.

Shafik wrote:

The events on campus last night have left us no choice. With the support of the University’s Trustees, I have determined that the building occupation, the encampments, and related disruptions pose a clear and present danger to persons, property, and the substantial functioning of the University and require the use of emergency authority to protect persons and property. With the utmost regret, we request the NYPD’s help to clear all individuals from Hamilton Hall and all campus encampments. As part of this process, we understand that the NYPD plans to use its LRAD technology to inform participants in the encampments that they must disperse. In light of the activities that occurred after the events of April 17-18, 2024, we further request that you retain a presence on campus through at least May 17, 2024, to maintain order and ensure encampments are not reestablished.

Columbia’s commencement is scheduled for May 15, barring last-minute changes. As it happens, May 15 also marks Israel’s declaration of independence, or, in its antisemitic version, Nakba Day.

A cohort of 21 House Democrats, along with Republicans, joined forces to pressure Columbia University into taking a tough stance against pro-Hamas demonstrators before Tuesday’s arrests. In a bipartisan effort, they urged the university’s board to either take decisive action or step down.

The lawmakers said in a letter dated Monday, “The time for negotiation is over; the time for action is now,” insisting on the removal of the demonstrators’ encampment. They further stated, “If any trustees are unwilling to do this, they should resign so that they can be replaced by individuals who will uphold the university’s legal obligations.”

The 21 signatories included Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fl), Lois Frankel (D-Fl), and Adam B. Schiff (D-Ca).

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) did not add his name to the letter that dealt with violence on the campus located on his island, only about 100 blocks north of his Congressional district.

Earlier on Tuesday, before the arrests at Columbia University, demonstrators attempted to seize control of an administrative building at City College. Police pursued the crowd as it dashed toward the Howard E. Wille Administration Building around 7:30 PM. The majority of protesters retreated to their nearby encampment.