Photo Credit: Oz Goren / Israel Ministry of Environmental Protection

Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry received a report Thursday morning that an Israeli Navy vessel had sprung a leak, with several hundred gallons of hydraulic oil dropping into the Gulf of Eilat.

The source of the leak on the vessel, anchored at the base in Eilat, “was detected and the error has been corrected,” according to a report on the Hebrew-language Israeli portal for nature, agriculture and the environment.

“Most of the oil is being absorbed through the use of absorption means, with the assistance of the national unit for the protection of the marine environment,” according to the report.

An investigation has been launched by the Environmental Protection Ministry’s marine unit together with “relevant parties.” The ministry is monitoring, assisting and supervising the Navy in its clean-up and blocking operations.

A similar marine pollution incident occurred in the past at the same base. An investigation into the incident by the ministry’s marine unit is ongoing.