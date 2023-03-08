Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF revealed that a report was received regarding an explosive device that was activated adjacent to IDF soldiers conducting activity in the Gaza security barrier area.

IDF tanks struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Gaza.

No IDF injuries were reported. Two terrorists are reported injured from the retaliatory strike.

זירת נסיון הפיגוע בגבול עזה. ערבים מדווחים על 2 מחבלים שנפצעו קל בתקיפה pic.twitter.com/hx4xudpK1e — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 8, 2023