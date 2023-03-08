Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
An IDF tank near the Gaza border.

The IDF revealed that a report was received regarding an explosive device that was activated adjacent to IDF soldiers conducting activity in the Gaza security barrier area.

IDF tanks struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Gaza.

No IDF injuries were reported. Two terrorists are reported injured from the retaliatory strike.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

