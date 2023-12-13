Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
An arsenal of Grad-Katyusha rockets were found by IDF soldiers in the garden of a residential home in northern Gaza. Dec. 4, 2023

A large fragment of a Grad rocket fired at Israel by Hamas terrorists in Gaza landed in an Ashdod supermarket early Wednesday evening, the seventh candle of Hanukkah.

The rocket was part of a barrage aimed at Ashdod shortly after 5 pm. It was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, but due to its size a large segment of the projectile fell through the roof of the supermarket.

No physical injuries were reported, although the supermarket building sustained considerable damage.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

