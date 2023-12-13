Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

A large fragment of a Grad rocket fired at Israel by Hamas terrorists in Gaza landed in an Ashdod supermarket early Wednesday evening, the seventh candle of Hanukkah.

A supermarket in Ashdod, Israel just now. Nothing to see here, just a Hamas war crime you’ll hear absolutely nothing about. Also, if God running out of miracles is a thing, we gotta be approaching the quota by now… ????? pic.twitter.com/pVWRtHlBLZ — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) December 13, 2023

The rocket was part of a barrage aimed at Ashdod shortly after 5 pm. It was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, but due to its size a large segment of the projectile fell through the roof of the supermarket.

No physical injuries were reported, although the supermarket building sustained considerable damage.