At least three people were killed and four others were wounded Wednesday in an IDF attack on the village of Yater, in southern Lebanon, local media reported.

The IDF carried out a targeted air strike on a building in the village, according to the reports.

The air strike targeted a building containing a Hezbollah terror cell and military compound, the IDF Spokesperson said.

Rockets were fired from Lebanon at Kibbutz Rosh Hanikra and at other sites in northern Israel on Wednesday afternoon, but few of the projectiles made it across the border, landing instead in Lebanese territory.

“Several other launches from Lebanon toward a number of locations in northern Israel were also identified,” the IDF said.

Two hours later, another rocket barrage from Lebanon was fired toward Kibbutz Yiftah, close to the Lebanese border. All of the rockets landed in open areas, the IDF said, adding that Israeli forces struck the sources of the rocket and mortar fire in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, IDF tanks and fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon. IDF soldiers also struck a number of terrorist cells in different locations along the Lebanese border.

About an hour after midnight Tuesday night, IDF aircraft and tanks struck a number of military posts and infrastructure belonging to the Syrian Army, in Syrian territory.

At around the same time, an IAF fighter jet also carried out an air strike on a Hezbollah military compound and IDF soldiers attacked a rocket launcher position in Lebanon.