It appears that the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza still has enough juice to intimidate its civilian population into submission, despite having lost nearly 75 percent of its armed forces in clashes with Israeli Defense Forces.

The Hamas-linked Al-Majd al-Amani website quoted the terror group’s internal security force in a statement on Monday saying that anyone who helps in the effort to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the enclave will be treated as a collaborator and “handled with an iron fist.”

The statement came in response to reports that Israel is mulling a plan to involve local Gazans and/or clans in the enclave to provide security for humanitarian aid convoys as they deliver and distribute badly-needed supplies to the civilian population.

But in case anyone is still in doubt about whether Hamas actually cares about anyone in Gaza other than Hamas, here is your answer.

“The resistance leadership will “smite with an iron hand” anyone who tampers with the internal front in the Gaza Strip and will not allow the imposition of new rules,” the terror group said.

“All attempts to destabilize our security and stability in the Gaza Strip will result in failure and we will not allow that.

“The resistance will not allow the Israeli enemy to compensate for what he lost in the field through the political games inside the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.

“The occupation’s attempt to communicate with the clans and clans of some families to work inside the Gaza Strip is considered a direct action with the occupation, which is a national betrayal that we will not allow,” Hamas warned.

“The occupation’s attempt to establish governing bodies in Gaza is a “failed conspiracy” and will not be realized.

“History will not have mercy on anyone who will deal with the occupation during the Gaza war,” Hamas threatened.

The terror group added in what can only be seen as a statement completely detached from reality: “The resistance is the only guarantee for us as a people and a nurturing environment, people and everyone who lives in this country.”