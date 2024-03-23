Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF and Shin Bet forces have eliminated more than 170 terrorists — including “very high-value” terrorists — and have arrested more than 800 others inside and around Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital in an ongoing “precise operational activity” that has continued for about a week.

Numerous weapons and terrorist infrastructure have also been eliminated.

Despite the intense combat required to carry out its goals, the IDF is also preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment at the hospital.

The commanding officer of IDF Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, said Friday during a situational assessment held at the hospital that the operation will continue until “the last terrorist is in our hands.”

A Daring, Tricky, Impressive Operation

Finkelman was joined in the situational assessment by the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), MG Aharon Haliva, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, and the Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Capt. A.

“The operation here in Shifa is significant. A daring, tricky, and most impressive operation so far,” Finkelman said.

“[Our forces] struck hundreds of terrorists, apprehended hundreds of terrorists, and brought in significant operational and intelligence assets.

“We are continuing with this operation, the leadership of the commanders is excellent, and we will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands, alive or dead.

“Great appreciation for the soldiers, great appreciation for the commanders, keep moving forward, do not stop for a moment,” Finkelman added.

The forces are working to avoid harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment, as they continue the operation to root out the terrorists hiding in their midst.

IDF Creates a Dedicated Medical Wing

As part of the operation at the hospital, the sick and wounded were evacuated to a designated compound in the hospital in order to prevent harm to them.

On Friday, IDF soldiers in coordination with the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza in COGAT, facilitated the entry of trucks full of medical equipment, food, and water into the hospital.

The soldiers established a dedicated area into which the medical equipment was brought, and infrastructure was set up enabling advanced treatment and the monitoring of hospitalized patients by the on site medical team.

The medical equipment that was brought into the hospital includes more than 10,000 units of medications, hundreds of pain relievers, over a hundred packages of bandages and infusions, and dozens of advanced monitoring devices.

In coordination with the IDF and COGAT, about two tons of food and three tons of water were brought in, along with the medical equipment.

IDF Operations Continue Throughout Gaza

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets struck approximately 35 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers, military posts, infrastructure belonging to terror organizations, as well as on targets which assist operations of IDF ground troops.

Nahal Brigade forces are continuing to operate in central Gaza, where they have eliminated at least 15 terrorists in the past day.

IDF troops are also operating in the area of Al-Qarara in northern Khan Younis, where at least two terrorists were killed in an air strike after they approached ground forces. A Hamas military compound was also struck.