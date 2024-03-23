Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to depart from Israel on Sunday for a trip to the United States at the invitation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

In addition to meeting with his American counterpart, Gallant is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and other senior officials.

“The parties will discuss developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, efforts undertaken to return the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, humanitarian efforts, and measures required to ensure regional stability,” Gallant’s office said in a statement.

“Minister Gallant will also raise the importance of maintaining and further deepening the important cooperation between the defense establishments of both countries, as well as topics related to force build-up and maintaining the qualitative military edge of the State of Israel.”

The defense minister will be joined by a delegation that will include Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, Gallant’s Chief of Staff Shachar Katz, his Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, Head of the IDF’s Strategic Division (J5), B.G. Benny Gal, Head of the Civil Affairs Department in COGAT Col. Elad Goren, and the head of the Defense Ministry’s Policy and Pol-Mil Bureau Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom.