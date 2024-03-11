Photo Credit: Arab social networks

Overnight Sunday, the IDF attacked Marwan Issa, the deputy of Muhammad Deif and Hamas’s number 3 leader. Issa, a.k.a. the “Shadow Man,” was hiding in Nuseirat, at the center of the Gaza Strip. Israel carried out an unusual series of attacks in the Nuseirat “refugee” camp. In response to the attacks, Hamas sent rescue teams into the area and those teams were also attacked. Most of the attacks were carried out in the area of Mohaim Wahad in Nuseirat. Arab deaths and injuries have been reported, but their identities are unknown at this time.

The IDF is attempting to verify whether Issa is no more, as does the Hamas.

על הכוונת: מרואן עיסא, סגן ראש הזרוע הצבאית של חמאס ואיימן נופל, מראשי הזרוע הצבאית pic.twitter.com/NcAFVQn2aE — אינטלי טיימס – إنتل تايمز – Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) May 14, 2021

Issa and Deif serve as the communicators between Hamas abroad and Yahya Simwar in southern Gaza. Issa is credited with upgrading the Hamas fighting force, turning it from a fanatical gang into an organized army. He was not seen in public until 2011, when his photo was published alongside Saleh al-Aruri and Ahmed al-Jabri, at a reception for prisoners who returned to Gaza in the Shalit exchange.

1,027 Hamas murderers were released in the Shalit deal, including Yahyah Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 atrocities. The release followed an effective crowd manipulation by Shalit’s parents and well-funded leftist media – similar to the movement calling for releasing the hostages “now,” no matter the military circumstances.

Same knitting old lady, same sweater.

Issa was promoted by Sinwar because the two were held in neighboring cells in an Israeli security prison.

As Comrade Vladimir Ilich Lenin taught: “The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.”