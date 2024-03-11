Photo Credit: Elad Malka

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held an inter-ministerial security discussion at the Kirya in Tel Aviv on the shortage of prison space for security prisoners. The Prime Minister directed the Finance, Defense, and National Security ministries to urgently prepare thousands of spaces for new detainees and prisoners.

The directive was issued following a discussion during which the IDF and the Shin Bet presented their assessment that thousands of terrorists will be arrested in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria in 2024. Since the outbreak of the war, approximately 4,000 terrorists have been arrested, most of them in Gaza, creating an urgent need to prepare for the intake of many more detainees and prisoners.

Advertisement





The Israel Prison Service presented its plans for the new, massive incarcerations, based on short- and intermediate-term systems. Netanyahu approved the plan and directed that it be put into operation immediately.

GALLANT ON THE HIGH SEAS

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday sailed with Navy troops near the shores of Gaza, to assess the work planned for the establishment of a maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid from the US.

The Minister was joined by the Commander of the Israeli Navy, the Head of COGAT, his Military Secretary, and the Commander of the Navy’s Ashdod Sector, and was briefed on the work undertaken to establish a naval pier and routes that will enable the distribution of aid to civilians in Gaza.

“The process is designed to facilitate aid directly to civilians and this way it advances our goal of overthrowing Hamas’ rule in Gaza,” Gallant said in a statement. “We will facilitate aid via the maritime route that is coordinated with the United States, with the assistance of the UAE on the civilian side. It will include inspections in Cyprus, and the goods will be brought by international organizations with American assistance.”

“We will work so that the aid reaches those in need and not those who do not,” Gallant said.