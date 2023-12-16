Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

“There’s a positive ID on an enemy inside the shaft, I’ve thrown a grenade. Target likely eliminated.” Those were the words of an IDF soldier in the 188th Brigade who began close-quarter combat this week with a terrorist hiding inside a tunnel shaft near a school in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City. Watch.

The soldiers returned fire, neutralized the terrorist and destroyed the tunnel shaft.

Over the past few days, the brigade found combat gear in homes, schools, and other civilian sites while operating in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

The forces also discovered subterranean rocket launchers prepared for firing, peeking out from the ground in the area.