Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Weapons found near a school in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

“There’s a positive ID on an enemy inside the shaft, I’ve thrown a grenade. Target likely eliminated.” Those were the words of an IDF soldier in the 188th Brigade who began close-quarter combat this week with a terrorist hiding inside a tunnel shaft near a school in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City. Watch.

Advertisement


The soldiers returned fire, neutralized the terrorist and destroyed the tunnel shaft.

Over the past few days, the brigade found combat gear in homes, schools, and other civilian sites while operating in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

The forces also discovered subterranean rocket launchers prepared for firing, peeking out from the ground in the area.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSenior US official: With ‘American Blood on His Hands,’ Sinwar’s ‘Days are Numbered’
Next articleNetanyahu to Red Cross: Pressure Hamas to Release Hostages
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR