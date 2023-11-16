Photo Credit: Screenshot from IDF

Israeli soldiers in the Gaza town of Beit Hanoun found rockets hidden in a child’s bed, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday.

A video released by the military showed soldiers opening a child’s bed to reveal several rockets stashed in the compartment under the mattress. At least eight rockets could be seen.

The door to the bedroom was decorated with the words, “baby girl.”

Soldiers searching the rest of the house also found rifles, ammunition, explosive devices, bomb belts, cellular equipment and dozens of kilos of explosives.

Soldiers destroyed all the weapons.

The IDF also released a recorded conversation between two Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, in which they describe how weapons are transferred inside baby strollers.

“So that he can move with it [the weaponry], he needs to bring a stroller, a baby stroller so that he can move,” one terrorist tells the other.