Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

An agreement between Israel’s Health Ministry and that of the Palestinian Authority will result in PA medics administering the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to 100,000 PA citizens who work in the State of Israel.

Israel will provide the doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinian Authority medics to administer to the PA workers who commute daily to their jobs in Israel.

It is not yet clear when the vaccinations will take place.

The inoculations will take place at the crossings between the Palestinian Authority and the State of Israel, where the Arab workers pass through to reach their places of employment.

Shaher Sa’ad, head of the General Federation of Palestinian Workers’ Unions, told the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency on Saturday that “Israel’s coronavirus lockdown has affected the daily livelihood of 75 percent of the PA workers in Israel, who were not allowed to travel back and forth from their homes to the workplaces and told that they have to stay at their workplace for a long period of time if they want to work in Israel.”