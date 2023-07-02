Photo Credit: Flash90

Qadri Abu Bakr, Chairman of the PLO’s Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission, was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on Route 505 south of Shechem.

At least two more individuals, including a man and his wife, were also pronounced dead as a result of the accident.

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas eulogized Abu Bakr “as a strong freedom fighter who has spent his life defending Palestine, its cause, its people, and its independent national decision.”

Abu Bakr, 69, was killed on his way back from a holiday party for the children of terrorist prisoners. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus pandemic in February 2021. He died with the military rank of major general.