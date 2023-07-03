Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed work on a Golan Heights wind farm a second time over Druze objections to the project.

The ARAN Clean Wind Energy project will involve 21 wind turbines that are expected to produce 104 megawatts of electricity, to supply 50,000 households for 20 years, at an estimated cost of NIS 700 million.

Construction on the project was delayed until August 1 in response to violent protests by Druze residents in the area last month that left 12 residents injured in addition to four police officers.

In response, Netanyahu delayed work on the project until after the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha ended (this past Saturday) following a conversation with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarf, spiritual leader of the Druze community.

The prime minister has since formed an inter-ministerial committee that includes representatives from the Energix Renewable Energies company responsible for the project, as well as those from the Druze community, to discuss the issue.

Netanyahu’s decision, however, comes in direct contradiction to that of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who maintains that work on the project should continue regardless of protests against it.

Israel’s High Court of Justice dismissed a petition against the project filed by three members of the Druze community, according to a report by Globes.