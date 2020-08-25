Photo Credit: Courtesy MDA

Starting this week, at the request of the Health Ministry, the Home Front Command and the HMOs, Magen David Adom is expanding the coronavirus testing and preparing to perform tens of thousands of tests daily. Since the beginning of the pandemic, MDA teams have sampled about one million Israelis.

On Sunday, MDA EMTs and paramedics tested 21,444 people across Israel, in addition to the samples taken in the HMO clinics and hospitals.

Advertisement



MDA is expanding the sampling to support the Health Ministry’s “Protect Fathers and Mothers” initiative in the “Drive and Test” complexes around the country that operate with the assistance and cooperation of the Home Front Command.

In addition, many samples will be taken of Yeshiva students who have resumed their studies in the month of Elul.

MDA continues to test individuals who are in isolation at home.

The organization remains on full alert for security incidents in the south and north of the country, as well as routine incidents.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last February, MDA teams sampled 1,017,001 people, 522,484 of them as part of the “Protecting Fathers and Mothers” project, and 278,425 in “Test and Drive” complexes throughout the country.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said in a statement: “Magen David Adom continues to be at the forefront of the national fight against the Corona virus and works around the clock to expand the testing system together with the four HMOs and the Home Front Command, to maintain full alert and provide the Israeli public with the best response. The most professional and fastest in times of emergency and in times of distress. The blessed cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Home Front Command and the HMOs will continue for the benefit of the health of the citizens of the State of Israel.”