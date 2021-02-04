Israel’s cabinet on Thursday approved a range of new fines for lockdown violations proposed by the Health Ministry, according to a joint statement issued by the ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.
A business that operates or opens to the public when prohibited will be fined in accordance with the size of the establishment as follows:
- Up to 100 meters – NIS 5,000
- From 100 to 500 meters – NIS 7,500
- Area more than 500 meters – NIS 10,000
An event that is prohibited altogether or an event that violates the limitation on number of participants allowed:
- Open space – a fine of NIS 5,000
- Closed area – a fine of NIS 10,000
It was also decided to increase the fines for educational institutions that operate in violation of the Health Ministry guidelines, as follows:
- Institution with 1-35 students – a fine of NIS 5,000
- Institution with more than 35 students – a fine of NIS 10,000
The new guidelines take effect within 24 hours.