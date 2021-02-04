Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israel’s cabinet on Thursday approved a range of new fines for lockdown violations proposed by the Health Ministry, according to a joint statement issued by the ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.

A business that operates or opens to the public when prohibited will be fined in accordance with the size of the establishment as follows:

Up to 100 meters – NIS 5,000

From 100 to 500 meters – NIS 7,500

Area more than 500 meters – NIS 10,000

Advertisement



An event that is prohibited altogether or an event that violates the limitation on number of participants allowed:

Open space – a fine of NIS 5,000

Closed area – a fine of NIS 10,000

It was also decided to increase the fines for educational institutions that operate in violation of the Health Ministry guidelines, as follows:

Institution with 1-35 students – a fine of NIS 5,000

Institution with more than 35 students – a fine of NIS 10,000

The new guidelines take effect within 24 hours.