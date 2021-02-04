Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Police at a temporary roadblock in Jerusalem on January 19, 2021, during a third nationwide full lockdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Israel’s cabinet on Thursday approved a range of new fines for lockdown violations proposed by the Health Ministry, according to a joint statement issued by the ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.

A business that operates or opens to the public when prohibited will be fined in accordance with the size of the establishment as follows:

  • Up to 100 meters – NIS 5,000
  • From 100 to 500 meters – NIS 7,500
  • Area more than 500 meters – NIS 10,000
Advertisement

An event that is prohibited altogether or an event that violates the limitation on number of participants allowed:

  • Open space – a fine of NIS 5,000
  • Closed area – a fine of NIS 10,000

It was also decided to increase the fines for educational institutions that operate in violation of the Health Ministry guidelines, as follows:

  • Institution with 1-35 students – a fine of NIS 5,000
  • Institution with more than 35 students – a fine of NIS 10,000

The new guidelines take effect within 24 hours.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNetanyahu Trip to UAE, Bahrain Postponed Over COVID-19 Restrictions
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...