Photo Credit: Courtesy IAI

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) last week showcased its cutting-edge surface-to-surface missile system BLUE SPEAR (5G SSM) at the Singapore Airshow, one of Asia’s most influential defense exhibitions.

The system was co-developed with Singapore’s leading defense company ST Engineering and marketed by joint venture company Proteus Advanced Systems. BLUE SPEAR is an advanced member of the next generation surface-to-surface missile system, built on the battle-proven Gabriel missile family heritage.

Advertisement



The BLUE SPEAR (5G SSM) system is an advanced member of the next generation surface-to-surface missile system that is built on the battle-proven Gabriel missile family heritage. This missile system delivers an agile, highly penetrative, combined anti-ship and land attack capability with a range of 290 km at high sub-sonic speed. It deploys a state-of-the-art radar seeker and advanced weapon control system to provide precise target detection and engagement.

The system can operate under all weather conditions, during both day and night. It has beyond the line of sight strike capabilities against both mobile and stationary targets, and offers both sea-based and land-based launch options.

Against countermeasures of increasing sophistication, the missile is able to locate and attack its target in littoral, open-ocean and overland environments, and is especially designed to prevail in contested, congested and complex situations. The BLUE SPEAR (5G SSM) also offers significant Military Off-the-Shelf Solution (MOTS) advantages in terms of cost, time-to-procurement, entry into operational service, and risk reduction.

IAI also exhibited its advanced integrated solution for aerial threats – the BARAK-LRAD and BARAK-ER Air and Missile Defense Systems, as well as its multi-function naval radar MF-STAR.

In addition, IAI showcased its long-range multi-role maritime surveillance solution, the MPA (Maritime Patrol Aircraft), as well as unique Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) capabilities with the ThunderB VTOL, developed by IAI subsidiary BlueBird Aero Structures.

IAI’s advanced tactical loitering munition Mini Harpy, designed for both field and marine units, was also on display.

In the civilian sphere, IAI displayed its industry-leading B777 Passenger-to-Freighter Conversions, among other solutions and capabilities.

Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO, said: “IAI looks forward to participating in the iconic Singapore Airshow and showcasing our cutting-edge technologies – leading the future battlespace and leading the industry in developing high-end Systems of Systems that provide holistic solutions, and the Singapore Airshow provides IAI with a unique opportunity to exhibit our state-of-the-art technologies alongside other companies from the region and the whole world. IAI’s missile and defense systems, and other advanced aerial, naval, land, and space platforms are a testament to the company’s decades-long experience, operational expertise, and innovative spirit that make IAI a globally-recognized leader in the industry. We look forward to building new partnerships and broadening existing collaborations as we continue to innovate and develop advanced technological solutions.”