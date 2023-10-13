Photo Credit: Screenshot

A pizzeria in Huwara was demolished Thursday night by the IDF after the owner used a photo of a kidnapped elderly woman from the Gaza envelope to promote his business.

Journalist Amit Segal posted an image of the pizzeria’s advertisement and demanded that the building be destroyed. Jewish protesters from the area arrived in Huwara to take care of the business, and Israeli security forces rushed to the scene and stopped the confrontation, arresting two Jewish demonstrators.

However according to Segal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became involved and the IDF bulldozer carried out the demolition, which was followed by sealing the place permanently.

Ultimately, it was the commander of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fox who decided to take action against the pizzeria and shut it down irreparably. It was an unprecedented step that was reserved in the past for the homes of terrorists who murdered Israelis. Even the homes of terrorists who only injured Israelis were left alone.

The IDF Spokesperson stated that “in recent days, a business in Huwara published ads that incite and encourage terrorism. Following this and in keeping with the law, the Commander of the Central Command signed an order for the business to be sealed immediately.”

It’s a brand-new day for the IDF brass, at least we hope so. Beware of the Jews, they be crazy.