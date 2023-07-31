Photo Credit: IDF

For the first time since Operation Beit and Garden four weeks ago, the IDF overnight Monday arrested wanted persons in Jenin and elsewhere in Judea and Samaria. The Golani special force and the special police force arrested two wanted persons in Jenin outside the “refugee” camp. There were exchanges of fire during the arrests, with no casualties among the IDF forces.

A bulldozer became stuck due to a technical malfunction, and the forces rescued it.

כוחותינו נכנסים לפעילות ב-ג’נין pic.twitter.com/UL8dnl06Fn — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 31, 2023

Al Quds reported that several civilians were injured, and a number were arrested at dawn Monday “during a campaign of raids carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in separate areas of the West Bank.”

The Arab online news outlet cited medical sources who said a young man was wounded by live bullets, and several others suffocated in clashes that erupted in the town of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. Large IDF forces stormed the town and raided residential buildings whose roofs were raised by the soldiers. Bulldozers demolished a public garden in the village.

כוחות נוספים יוצאים מ-ג’למה לכיוון ג’נין pic.twitter.com/mrLJ3GIBz9 — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 31, 2023

In Jenin, the IDF arrested Fathi Otoum, a leader of the Hamas movement, and Rabie al-Sanuri, while shots were fired at the Israeli forces. Clashes broke out with the army in the Al-Marah neighborhood, the eastern neighborhood, and the city center in Jenin.

The forces also raided several homes in Tammun and Tubas, but no arrests were reported.

In Hebron, a young man named Ismail Hashim Oweidat was arrested after the IDF stormed his home in the Al-Aroub camp. The clashes that erupted resulted in dozens of suffocation cases.

The two young men, Raed and Mamoun Al-Faroukh were arrested after the IDF raided their homes in the town of Sa’ir, east of Hebron. Several other locations in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem were raided.

The PA security force leaders have been very critical of Israel for pushing them to do the one job for which they received the benefits of the Oslo Accords: take down terrorists. A source in the PA security complained to Kan11 News last week that Israel is standing over his people with a stopwatch, urging them to “do in two and a half years what they didn’t accomplish in a year and a half.

It appears that the IDF has lost its patience.