Photo Credit: Basel Awidat/Flash90
Israeli security forces crossing the Al-Jalama checkpoint near Jenin.

IDF fighters and Border Police Mista’arvim (undercover fighters) overnight Thursday raided the Jenin area to arrest wanted persons terrorists. The forces managed to arrest two targets under heavy exchange of fire.

A third wanted person, Abu Ali Alekstuni, was shot and died of his wounds. Al Jazeera reported that the wanted man who was eliminated was a commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, a coalition of armed terrorists, in Jenin. According to user Younis Tirawi, the raiding forces blew up a bakery in Jenin.

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

