Photo Credit: Basel Awidat/Flash90

IDF fighters and Border Police Mista’arvim (undercover fighters) overnight Thursday raided the Jenin area to arrest wanted persons terrorists. The forces managed to arrest two targets under heavy exchange of fire.

A third wanted person, Abu Ali Alekstuni, was shot and died of his wounds. Al Jazeera reported that the wanted man who was eliminated was a commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, a coalition of armed terrorists, in Jenin. According to user Younis Tirawi, the raiding forces blew up a bakery in Jenin.

The Bakery was blown up by the hostile occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/sqJUVJmFUm — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) August 17, 2023

