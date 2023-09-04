Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

For the first time since Operation Home and Garden, on Monday morning, Israeli security forces conducted arrests of wanted persons in the Jenin “refugee” camp. Since the July 3-5, 2023 action, the IDF has been operating on the outskirts of Jenin but remained outside the camp itself.

According to reports, the forces left the camp before noon.

Advertisement





Below is our earlier report:

עדכון: כוחות הכיבוש הציוני הסתערו על מחנה ג’נין pic.twitter.com/NUwK22cALM — חוסין מורתדה حسين مرتضى – بالعبري (@HoseinMortadaH) September 4, 2023

There was an exchange of fire and several wanted persons were arrested, some of whom were planning to carry out terrorist attacks. Fighters from the Golani and Duvdevan special forces arrested the wanted persons in the “refugee” camp. PA media reported that fire had been opened at the forces.

The IDF raided the home of Ata Abu Armila, the secretary of Fatah in Jenin.

Armed PA terrorist claim they managed to shoot down an Israeli drone in the Jenin “refugee” camp.

PA medical sources reported 5 persons with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in Jenin following clashes with Israeli forces.

According to Abu Ali Express, the forces brought in heavy machinery:

***

تغطية صحفية: “قوات الاحتلال تقتحم محيط مخيم جنين”. pic.twitter.com/E1i7UByC2v — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 4, 2023

***

***

מחבל נורה ברכבו ע”י כוח צה”ל בפעילות כעת במ.פ ג’נין, מצבו קשה. pic.twitter.com/DdMmzxFDR5 — סוכנות החדשות של ישראל (@ilnewstol) September 4, 2023

***

כוחות צה”ל פועלים כעת במחנה הפליטים ג’נין בפעם הראשונה מאז מבצע בית וגן pic.twitter.com/XwrrCLT6Am — Elior Levy • אליאור לוי (@eliorlevy) September 4, 2023

***