Knife used by terrorist near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem. Sept. 4 2023

A 44-year-old female terrorist was arrested Monday night after attempting to stab an Israeli Border Police officer at the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. The officer was unharmed due to a protective vest he was wearing.

The Lion’s Gate is located close to the entrance to the Temple Mount, a flashpoint area where numerous attacks have been carried out.

“Police officers operating at the scene took control of her and arrested her. At this point there are no known casualties,” Israel Police said in a statement.

The terrorist — a resident of the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin — was taken into custody. No casualties were reported.

There has been an upswing in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis in recent months.

The trend reflects the success of the Palestinian Authority government’s years-long brainwashing campaign to raise a generation dedicated solely to murdering their Jewish neighbors, even if it results in their own deaths.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

