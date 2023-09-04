Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police

A 44-year-old female terrorist was arrested Monday night after attempting to stab an Israeli Border Police officer at the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. The officer was unharmed due to a protective vest he was wearing.

The Lion’s Gate is located close to the entrance to the Temple Mount, a flashpoint area where numerous attacks have been carried out.

ניסיון פיגוע דקירה בעיר העתיקה בירושלים – סמוך לשעה 21:05 הגיעה מחבלת (44, פלסטינית תושבת אזור ג׳נין) וניסתה לדקור שוטר של מרחב דוד שהוצב בסמוך לשער חוטה בעיר העתיקה. השוטר הדף את המחבלת בגופו ונטרל אותה pic.twitter.com/hiDEppYofv — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) September 4, 2023

“Police officers operating at the scene took control of her and arrested her. At this point there are no known casualties,” Israel Police said in a statement.

כוח משטרה ומג״ב שהיה בסמוך השתלט עליה יחד עם השוטר והיא נעצרה ונלקחה לחקירה במחוז ירושלים, לא היו נפגעים באירוע. בזירה נתפסה סכין עמה בוצע ניסיון הפיגוע. מפקד המחוז ניצב דורון תורג׳מן מקיים בשעה זו הערכת מצב בזירה pic.twitter.com/XygTqYVbk5 — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) September 4, 2023

The terrorist — a resident of the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin — was taken into custody. No casualties were reported.

There has been an upswing in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis in recent months.

The trend reflects the success of the Palestinian Authority government’s years-long brainwashing campaign to raise a generation dedicated solely to murdering their Jewish neighbors, even if it results in their own deaths.