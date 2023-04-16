Photo Credit: Flash90

After a weekend saturated with violence in Israeli Arab society, at the current rate, 2023 will end with a record-high bloodletting for this sector. So far, 2021 was considered the most difficult year for the Israel Police in terms of the number of Arab-on-Arab murder victims – 126. The year 2022 offered some hope, with “only” 104 murder victims, a decrease of about 20%. Now, three and a half months into the year 2023, the police have had to deal with the alarming figure of 47 victims of the Arab-on-Arab murder since January 1.

In recent days, Muhammad Salameh Abu Huash, 11, a special needs child from the Bedouin city of Rahat, was shot dead during a fire exchange stemming from a dispute between rival families.

Overnight Sunday, Azhar Abu Rabia, 26, was pronounced dead after she had been discovered unconscious in her vehicle with bruises on her body, probably from blows from a sharp object. Her brother, 28, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder. Also, he declared: “I slaughtered my sisters,” which was the main reason for his arrest.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said on Saturday night that he intends to discuss the situation, which is commendable.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir spoke on Sunday morning with Commissioner Shabtai, and the two men concluded that the police would immediately prepare to present work plans for war on violence in the Arab sector, despite the obvious internal conflict presented by the notion of war on violence.

Both men also noted that as soon as the Knesset approves the state budget next month, the police would receive a huge budgetary supplement of some NIS 9 billion ($2.45 billion) that would provide for wage increases and the recruitment of 3,225 police officers, alongside the establishment of a national guard.

The minister and the commissioner also decided that the police would immediately increase the number of police officers in Rahat.

Minister Ben Gvir stated at the end of the meeting: “The murders in the sector are painful and require rooting out crime in the sector.”

Truer words have never been spoken.