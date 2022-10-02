Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

MK Itamar Ben Gvir’s away office, in a tent in the neighborhood of Shimon HaTzadik, a.k.a. Sheikh Jarrah, was firebombed Saturday night by a local resident who missed the tent by several yards. A Jewish resident put out the fire. The office was not active at the time of the explosion.

Had the attacker aimed better, the firebomb would have landed on the tent and burned it down. From the video below it’s clear he or she is not very good at this.

בקתב נזרק לעבר האוהל של הלשכה של בן גביר בשכונת שמעון הצדיק – שייח גראח. ח״כ איתמר בן גביר יגיע לשם למחות בסביבות השעה 22:30 במחאה על ההסתה של גנץ שלטענתו גרמה להצתה. החשכה לא ממש פעילה ביום יום שם אבל יש שם אוהל. אין נפגעים ונגרם נזק pic.twitter.com/Lvy4DFaN1M — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) October 1, 2022

Ben Gvir, who arrived at the site a while later, issued a statement saying, “The wild incitement of Gantz and Lapid is a declaration of an open season against me. The left is ceaselessly attacking and pressing me, with a delegitimization campaign against me. This wild incitement caused the fire and is a warning sign for what might happen next. Today they threw a Molotov cocktail at my offices and tomorrow it could be done directly against me.”